SSE (LON:SSE) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,764.50

SSE plc (LON:SSE)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,764.50 ($23.14) and last traded at GBX 1,763 ($23.12), with a volume of 608548 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,736 ($22.77).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.23) price objective on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SSE from GBX 1,800 ($23.61) to GBX 1,825 ($23.93) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded SSE to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,829 ($23.99) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,800 ($23.61) to GBX 1,900 ($24.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,725.33 ($22.63).

The stock has a market capitalization of £18.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,628.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,618.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

