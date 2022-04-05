S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) vs. Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Financial Survey

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) and S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Middlefield Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. S&T Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Middlefield Banc pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. S&T Bancorp pays out 41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Middlefield Banc has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and S&T Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Middlefield Banc has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, S&T Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Middlefield Banc and S&T Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Middlefield Banc 31.29% 12.80% 1.37% S&T Bancorp 31.18% 9.26% 1.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Middlefield Banc and S&T Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Middlefield Banc $59.54 million 2.48 $18.63 million $3.01 8.22 S&T Bancorp $353.87 million 3.04 $110.34 million $2.80 10.45

S&T Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Middlefield Banc. Middlefield Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than S&T Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Middlefield Banc and S&T Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Middlefield Banc 0 1 0 0 2.00 S&T Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25

Middlefield Banc currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential downside of 79.79%. S&T Bancorp has a consensus target price of $30.23, suggesting a potential upside of 3.26%. Given S&T Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe S&T Bancorp is more favorable than Middlefield Banc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.2% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of S&T Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of S&T Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

S&T Bancorp beats Middlefield Banc on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services. It also provides mortgage and investment services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Middlefield, OH.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits. It also manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. In addition, the company distributes life insurance and long-term disability income insurance products, as well as offers title insurance agency services to commercial customers; and acts as a reinsurer of credit life, accident, and health insurance policies. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 73 banking branches and 5 loan production offices located in Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.