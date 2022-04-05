St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Given Hold Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. Barclays currently has a $1,767.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STJPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($22.30) to GBX 1,600 ($20.98) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of St. James’s Place from an equal weight rating to a buy rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,680.00 price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, St. James’s Place currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,736.75.

Shares of STJPF stock opened at $18.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56. St. James’s Place has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $23.86.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

