STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) CEO Benjamin S. Butcher Sells 15,000 Shares

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $629,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of STAG opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.22 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 129.20%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STAG. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 200,907 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 145,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 12,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 26,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.