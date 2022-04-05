STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) CEO Benjamin S. Butcher Sells 15,000 Shares

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $629,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of STAG opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.22 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on STAG. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 200,907 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 145,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 12,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 26,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.
STAG Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)
STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)
- MarketBeat Podcast: BAD investments: Betting, Alcohol and Drug Stocks
- What To Expect From Q1 2022 Earnings Season
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.