Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Earns Buy Rating from Barclays

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $610.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCBFF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 480 ($6.30) to GBX 515 ($6.75) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($8.00) to GBX 620 ($8.13) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.61) to GBX 690 ($9.05) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.70.

Shares of SCBFF stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $6.78. 310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average of $6.50.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

