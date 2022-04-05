Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Earns Buy Rating from Barclays

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2022

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFFGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $610.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCBFF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 480 ($6.30) to GBX 515 ($6.75) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($8.00) to GBX 620 ($8.13) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.61) to GBX 690 ($9.05) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.70.

Shares of SCBFF stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $6.78. 310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average of $6.50.

About Standard Chartered (Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.