StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SRT. B. Riley lowered their price objective on StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised StarTek from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.38.

NYSE SRT opened at $4.48 on Friday. StarTek has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64. The stock has a market cap of $180.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.38 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

StarTek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. StarTek had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $178.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.54 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that StarTek will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in StarTek during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in StarTek by 582.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in StarTek during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in StarTek during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in StarTek during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 16.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StarTek Company Profile

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

