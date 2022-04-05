State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.5% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,659,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $517,390,000 after acquiring an additional 66,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $496,517,000 after acquiring an additional 139,436 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 11.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,773,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $196,892,000 after acquiring an additional 188,993 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth about $173,153,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 4.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,196,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,828,000 after acquiring an additional 54,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.79.

NYSE RL opened at $115.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.40. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $100.44 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.65.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

