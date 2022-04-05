State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 300 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BYD. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 622.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,701,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,474 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,482,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,761,000 after acquiring an additional 949,632 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,138,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,368,000 after acquiring an additional 437,893 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,899,000 after acquiring an additional 329,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BYD stock opened at $66.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.21. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.38 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.95.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $879.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.16 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 41.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

