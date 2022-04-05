State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 300 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 25.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 0.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TNL opened at $56.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.75. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.19 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $786,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $128,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

