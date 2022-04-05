State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.77 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

LEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

