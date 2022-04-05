State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

WING opened at $115.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.08, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.83 and its 200 day moving average is $155.63. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.96 and a 12-month high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.55%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total transaction of $120,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

