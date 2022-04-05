State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBSI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $33,256,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 431.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 329,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 267,278 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 58.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,602,000 after purchasing an additional 207,136 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $4,908,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 1,160.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 144,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 132,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

UBSI opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.17. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.42.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $237.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.88%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

United Bankshares Profile (Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.