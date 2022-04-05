State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 20,189 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 229,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DEI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Evercore ISI raised Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $238.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 311.11%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

