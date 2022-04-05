State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 124.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,925 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 174.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 78,193 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in nVent Electric by 298.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 23.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVT. Barclays dropped their target price on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NYSE:NVT opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.93. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $27.87 and a 12-month high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $138,815.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

