State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 400 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 101.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,086,000 after purchasing an additional 193,191 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 12.6% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $63.05. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

In related news, Director David C. Boyles bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $51,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

