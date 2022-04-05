State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 76,151 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,151 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $12,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKR. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 17.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103,110 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $140,730,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,386.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,455,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,935,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,069 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,301,541,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $2,136,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.61.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $36.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 1.53. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

