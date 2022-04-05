State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 160.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,150 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,710 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.21% of InMode worth $11,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INMD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 540.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of InMode by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 526 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get InMode alerts:

INMD stock opened at $37.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.18. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $99.27. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.89.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

About InMode (Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.