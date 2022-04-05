State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 13,077 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,484 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,077 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.13% of Credicorp worth $12,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,477,000 after buying an additional 23,109 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 15.8% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,101,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,167,000 after purchasing an additional 286,417 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 62.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,062,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,776,000 after purchasing an additional 792,936 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 10.7% in the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,668,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,129,000 after purchasing an additional 161,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 74.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 912,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,264,000 after purchasing an additional 388,546 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAP. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

BAP stock opened at $169.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.49. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $88.67 and a 52-week high of $182.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.06). Credicorp had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $938.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.24 million. Research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Profile (Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.