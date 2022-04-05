State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Avantor worth $12,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVTR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Avantor in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 12,550.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Avantor by 1,793.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $69,870.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 16,637 shares of company stock valued at $619,680 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVTR. Cowen increased their target price on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.81.

Avantor stock opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average of $37.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.61. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Profile (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.