State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $20,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total transaction of $484,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $92.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.72 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About CBRE Group (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.