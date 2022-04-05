State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Hologic worth $11,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $76.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.74. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

