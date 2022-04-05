State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $11.55 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Xylem were worth $11,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,427,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,983,000 after purchasing an additional 120,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,465,000 after buying an additional 109,802 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Xylem by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,519,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,157,000 after buying an additional 254,493 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Xylem by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,302,000 after buying an additional 116,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,694,000 after purchasing an additional 125,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $86.76 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

Several research firms have commented on XYL. Mizuho began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

