State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,335 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Travelers Companies worth $21,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $348,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays cut Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.31.

TRV opened at $181.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $144.44 and a one year high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

