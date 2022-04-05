State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 10,453 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 210,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in State Street were worth $19,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,142,000 after buying an additional 455,882 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 497.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,533,000 after buying an additional 76,236 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 51.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STT stock opened at $85.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.45 and its 200 day moving average is $92.87. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

STT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

