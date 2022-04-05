State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 2,559 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 242,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $18,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VLO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

VLO stock opened at $100.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.00. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $103.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.02.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

