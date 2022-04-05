State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 3,041 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Caesars Entertainment worth $11,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,904,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,737,000 after buying an additional 161,776 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,678,000 after buying an additional 2,012,029 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,004,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,350,000 after buying an additional 269,766 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,429,000 after buying an additional 564,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,458,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,421,000 after buying an additional 367,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $80.69 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.19 and a 200 day moving average of $91.95.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $59,935.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,109 shares of company stock valued at $645,511. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CZR. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

