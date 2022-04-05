State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,774 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $10,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

BBWI stock opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.56. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.46 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

BBWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.72.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

