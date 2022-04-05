Stephens Lowers Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $66.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stephens from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KNX. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.35.

NYSE:KNX opened at $46.80 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $44.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.55.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,930,620.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,938. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 15,072 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 114,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 26,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 128,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

