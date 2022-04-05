Stillwater Holdings Llc Sells 25,600 Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $29,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 35,400 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $40,710.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 25,500 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $30,090.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 17,000 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $19,890.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 23,500 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $27,730.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 30,100 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $35,518.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 15,800 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $19,434.00.

Shares of EMAN traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.11. 304,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,511. eMagin Co. has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $81.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

eMagin ( NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. eMagin had a negative net margin of 28.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eMagin Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in eMagin in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in eMagin in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in eMagin in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in eMagin in the third quarter valued at $84,000. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eMagin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

