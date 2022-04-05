StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CB Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $23.30 on Friday. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $26.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $120.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $18.92 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other CB Financial Services news, Director Karl G. Baily bought 1,000 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBFV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 26.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 172.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the third quarter worth $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 6.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

