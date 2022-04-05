StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TACO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.51 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of TACO stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.26 million, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 2.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TACO. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 21,592 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 647,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 98,534 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 54,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of August 31, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

