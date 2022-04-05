StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TACO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.51 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.
Shares of TACO stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.26 million, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 2.06.
About Del Taco Restaurants (Get Rating)
Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of August 31, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.
See Also
