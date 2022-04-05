StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ALIM. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.88. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $11.85.

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $13.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alimera Sciences news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $1,137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 170.3% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

