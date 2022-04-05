StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CHNR opened at $0.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.89. China Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Natural Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of China Natural Resources worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

