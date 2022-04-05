StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.08.

Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $185.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DBV Technologies by 2,539.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 567,579 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at $547,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 32.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

