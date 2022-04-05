StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.
Shares of ITCB opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. Itaú Corpbanca has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $6.23.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCB. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.
