StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.60. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $8.35.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $134.46 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 3.28%.
About Key Tronic (Get Rating)
Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.
