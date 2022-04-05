StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.60. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $8.35.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $134.46 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 3.28%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Key Tronic by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 22,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Key Tronic by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Key Tronic by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after buying an additional 265,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

About Key Tronic (Get Rating)

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.