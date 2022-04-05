StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of RNWK stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. RealNetworks has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.52.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 29.66% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in RealNetworks in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RealNetworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games.

