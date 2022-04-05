StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RGLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 12.48 and a quick ratio of 12.48. The stock has a market cap of $49.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38.

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLS. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 81,551 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 336,374 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

