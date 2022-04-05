StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on StarTek (NYSE:SRT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barrington Research cut their price target on StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Shares of SRT stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $180.42 million, a PE ratio of 149.38 and a beta of 1.48. StarTek has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

StarTek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $178.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.54 million. StarTek had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StarTek will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of StarTek by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of StarTek by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of StarTek by 29.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of StarTek by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of StarTek by 582.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

