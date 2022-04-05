StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $2.55 on Friday. Tarena International has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $28.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,181 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

