StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Twin Disc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

TWIN opened at $15.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.36 million, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $18.20.

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $59.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.50 million. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 21,312 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the 2nd quarter worth about $466,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

