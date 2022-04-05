StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Twin Disc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.
TWIN opened at $15.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.36 million, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $18.20.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 21,312 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the 2nd quarter worth about $466,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Twin Disc (Get Rating)
Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.
