StockNews.com Lowers DaVita (NYSE:DVA) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DVA. Truist Financial boosted their target price on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.00.

DVA stock opened at $113.11 on Friday. DaVita has a 1-year low of $94.38 and a 1-year high of $136.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DaVita will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 31.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 7.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in DaVita by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in DaVita by 119.7% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in DaVita in the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

