StockNews.com Lowers MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MELI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $956.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,753.42.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,265.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a PE ratio of 748.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,082.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1,279.81. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $858.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De purchased 100 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $939.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,747,000 after buying an additional 255,226 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,766,000 after buying an additional 789,308 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,321,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,783,000 after buying an additional 86,224 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,038,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,321,000 after buying an additional 164,347 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,139,000 after buying an additional 26,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

