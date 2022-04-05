Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.80 and last traded at $24.70. 157 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 390,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $905.23 million, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.26.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skorpios Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,504,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,482,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,559,000 after purchasing an additional 69,147 shares during the period. M28 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $12,646,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $5,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.