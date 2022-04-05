StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered StoneCo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered StoneCo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.43.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $12.56 on Monday. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.27.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in StoneCo by 26.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,728,000 after acquiring an additional 361,765 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in StoneCo by 80.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in StoneCo by 7.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

