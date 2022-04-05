Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $77.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

