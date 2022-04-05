Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Insider Buys £19,985.88 in Stock

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Rating) insider Richard Sells acquired 9,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of £19,985.88 ($26,210.99).

LON KETL opened at GBX 205.25 ($2.69) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.43. Strix Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 191.20 ($2.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 390 ($5.11). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 236.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £424.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50.

Get Strix Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a GBX 5.60 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Strix Group’s previous dividend of $2.75. Strix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.69%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KETL. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Strix Group from GBX 375 ($4.92) to GBX 300 ($3.93) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.03) price target on shares of Strix Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 376 ($4.93).

Strix Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.