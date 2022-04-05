Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

SAH opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.10. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.30 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.18.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 12.38%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 6,395 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $334,906.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

