Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.21% of Biglari worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BH. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Biglari by 6.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Biglari by 2.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Biglari by 34.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Biglari by 10.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Biglari by 32.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biglari alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biglari in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of BH opened at $142.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $324.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $188.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.95.

Biglari Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.