Strs Ohio Has $532,000 Holdings in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Amerant Bancorp were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMTB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 669.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,753 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

AMTB opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.61. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.99%.

AMTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amerant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

In related news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 9,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $315,397.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M. Gustavo Marturet sold 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $68,603.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,598. Corporate insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.